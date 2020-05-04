A total of 26 clans of the Buganda Kingdom have already registered for the annual Bika Bya Baganda football competition using the on-line version because of the lockdown created by the Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19) pandemic.

The latest entrants are five clans; Kinyomo, Enkula, Empindi, Embwa and Kkobe.

These followed the earlier clans that registered first as Nnyonyi enyange, Enjovu, Emamba Gabunga, Olugave, Abalangira, Embogo, Ngeye, Nvubu, Butiko, Nte, Omutima Omuyanja, Nkima, Ffumbe, Nsenene, Nkejje, Ngo, Omusu, Mpeewo, Mamba Kakoboza, Ekibe and Nkusu.

Mammba Namakaka Team (Photo: David Isabirye)

The Bika organizing committee alerted the teams to embrace the online version of registration since movements would be limited because of the lockdown brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Owek. Henry Ssekabembe Kiberu, Buganda’s minister of sports, leisure and recreation in conjunction with the prime minister of Buganda Kingdom Katikiro Charles Peter Mayiga will announce the kick off dates of the Bika Bya Baganda football tournament.

1950 winners Mbogo clan is the defending champion after their slim 1-0 victory over 10 man Kkobe in the final played at Masaka Recreation Ground in Buddu on Saturday, the 31st August 2019.

Nelson Ssenkatuka netted the match winner.

Mbogo team is already registered Credit: KAWOWO SPORTS

Every year, the tournament opening and closing matches are graced by the Kabaka of Buganda His Majesty Ronald Muwenda Mutebi II.

Four venues have been confirmed so far; Muteesa II Stadium – Wankulukuku, Islamic University In Uganda (IUIU) – Kabojja, Lubiri Secondary School and Kabaka Kyabaggu – Wakiso are the confirmed stadia.

All Bika Football Tournament Winners since 1950: