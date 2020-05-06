Ethiopia becomes the latest nation to call off their football season on the continent due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

This was confirmed in a statement released by the Ethiopia FA after a meeting of all parties.

“Considering the country is under a state of emergency and the unpredictability of the coronavirus outbreak, we have decided to cancel this year’s all league games,” read a statement from the executive committee of the federation.

Unlike in some leagues where champions have been declared depending on competition rules and regulations, in Ethiopia the season has been declared null and void with no promotions or relegations of teams.

BBC African Sport reports the country will not have a representative at next year’s CAF Champions League and CAF Confederations Cup.

Fasil Kenema was top of the league with 30 points from 17 matches, with last season’s league winners Mekele 70 Enderta second, a point behind Fasil.

Ethiopia have so far registered 140 positive cases for the Coronavirus.

Ugandan international midfielder Yasser Mugerwa plies his trade in the country.

Mauritius, Kenya, Angola, Guinea and Nigeria are other African countries that have cancelled their leagues so far.