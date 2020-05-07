Vipers Sports Club goalkeeper Derrick “Vendrick” Ochan remains caged at his residence in Kajjansi during the continued lockdown caused by the deadly Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19).
Since the break-off on 17th March 2020, Ochan like the rest of many Ugandans has not left his home in respect of the self-isolation and social distancing directives and guidelines by President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni.
“Since the lockdown was communicated way back in March 2020, I have not left home. My daily sessions are conducted every morning and evening with work-outs done following the drills given to us by the coaches” Ochan discloses.
For a long spell in this current season, Ochan has played second fiddle to Burundian national, Fabien Mutombora.
To be exact, Ochan has physically enjoyed playing time in as many as four Uganda Premier League matches and one in the Stanbic Uganda Cup against Kajjansi United where the Venoms were eliminated by the fourth division club.
The 2019 FUFA Drum winner with Acholi Province eyes yet another successful podium finish with Vipers in the 2019/2020 Uganda Premier League.
Vipers Sports Club is currently top of the 16 team log with 54 points from 25 matches played.
The league is anticipated to resume in mid-June 2020 to complete the remaining five matches of the season.
Football, like many other games was severely affected by the pandemic following a ban on big social gatherings by the state.
The current lockdown has stretched from 17th March to now 20th May 2020 as the Ministry of Health keenly follows the situation.