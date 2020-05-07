MTN Uganda together with Salaam TV donated a Ramadhan package to Oasis Orphanage in Lweza, along Entebbe Road on Wednesday.

Ndejje mayor, ssejjengo Sulaiman (L) received the food items on behalf of the RDC before handing them over to the Orphange

The package consisting of sugar, rice, maize flour, cooking oil, beans, wheat flour and

bar soap for hand washing was handed out to the home that takes care of children that have been orphaned, abandoned in hospitals, police stations, thrown away by their parents or guardians among others.

The proprieters of the home has been running for 10 years now and has taken care of over 500 children – thanked MTN Uganda and Salaam TV for their generosity noting the orphanage operates because of generous and kind organizations like these.

While handing over the donation, Ian Mugambe the High Value Marketing Manager at MTN Uganda expressed the company’s delight upon reaching out to the children in the home.

“We are delighted to donate to a home that has taken care of abandoned children who would otherwise have nowhere to stay. We dearly appreciate your efforts and hope that our package will go a long way to help during this time”, Mugambe said.

Similar food items will be distributed to the Rafic Children’s home in Nansana and other vulnerable Muslim communities especially in the areas of Kampala, Wakiso and Mukono district with the guidance of the National task force against COVID19.