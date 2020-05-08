The chief medical officer of World Rugby Eanna Falvey has predicted that International Rugby could be back before the end of the year.

Ian Munyani attempts to break a tackle against Paraguay. Credit: Kawowo Sports | MATIAS MATUS ACEBO

Falvey believes the sport will return in phases, that is to say domestic, provincial or club games before international tests.

He however, also expects a shortfall if second waves or new spikes in the Coronavirus pandemic emerge, which could in turn see governments in certain rugby-playing countries re-imposing restrictions.

On being back before the end of the calendar yea, Falvey told the Irish Times;

No, I wouldn’t rule it out at all. In fact I would be very surprised if there isn’t some competitive rugby before the end of the year. I wouldn’t be surprised if there isn’t quite a bit of competitive rugby and I would say that we are probably going to get cleverer in how we can monitor players. Eanna Falvey, World Rugby’s chief medical officer

Dr. Eanna Falvey

Uganda’s return to normalcy will depend on the Government’s strategy as sports activities remain banned since 18th March despite the commencement of easing the lock-down.

Event’s on the African Continent whose occurrence is in doubt

Rugby Africa Cup (RAC) – Originally scheduled to occur between 30 May 2020 to 1 August 2020.

Pool Round RAC 2020: Group A: Namibia, Zambia, Madagascar | Group B: Kenya, Morocco, Côte d’Ivoire | Group C: Uganda, Algeria, Senegal | Group D: Tunisia, Zimbabwe, Ghana

Rugby Africa Women’s Cup is a XV-a-side – 30 May 2020 to 4 July 2020. Participating nations; Kenya, Madagascar, South Africa and Uganda.

According to Rugby Africa, “all tournaments were put on hold until further notice” due to the Coronavirus pandemic.