Veteran football tactician, Fred “FK” Kajoba Kisitu has been named as the technical committee advisory for Kabula Ssaza Football team.

Kajoba who is the current head coach for Vipers Sports Club in the Uganda Premier League was confirmed head of technical by the chief of Kabula, Lumamma David Luyimbazi Kiyingi.

Fred Kajoba Kisitu is also Uganda Cranes goalkeeping coach

“I am humbled to serve my Kabaka in the capacity of technical advisor at Kabula Ssaza. When Lumamma (Luyimbazi) called me about the task to serve, I could not hesitate” Kajoba disclosed to Kawowo Sports.

Meanwhile, Paddy “Tan” Kakande is the head coach of the team and he has been tasked to name the rest of his back room staff.

Paddy “Tan” Kakande

Kakande is a CAF “C” licensed coach has lately been head coach at FUFA Big League club Dove FC which is based in Masindi.

He also previously handled Buwambo Football Club in the Buganda Regional League.

He was deemed as the best candidate out of the 31 other applicants who openly expressed interest for the job.

Kabula has never won this championship that accomodates players who are below the Uganda Premier League and FUFA Big League levels.

Should the health situation normalize, the Masaza Cup tournament is ear marked to kick off mid-June 2020.

Bulemeezi is the defending champion.

Previous Masaza Cup winners: