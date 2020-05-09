The 2019/20 Uganda Premier League season is yet to end with rounds left. Prior to the start of the lockdown brought about the global pandemic of the COVI9-20, each team had played 25 games.

The Uganda Premier League Secretariat had looked at 5th May 2020 as the date when the league would resume. But with His Excellency, Yoweri Kaguta Museveni, the President of the Republic of Uganda extending the lockdown by 14 days, this therefore meant the aforementioned date had to be rescheduled.

They are yet to decide on whether the League will resume or decide on whether to call off the season given the fact that the number of people who test positive for Coronavirus keeps increasing by the day.

Kawowo Sport’s Joel Muyita looks at players that have featured most for their respective clubs in the 200 games covered so far.

Bright Stars FC

Joseph Jjanjali (Forward)

Said Kyeyune (URA) battles for possession against Bright Stars’ Joseph Janjali [Photo: John Batanudde]

He is arguably the best player at Bright Stars FC this season. The other player who comes close is Suleiman Ssebunza.

Jjajali arrived at Bright Stars FC at the start of the season on loan from Vipers SC and he is the team’s top scorer with 6 goals.

He has played 24 games, starting 23 and coming off the bench once (at home against Kyetume FC). The only game he missed was on match day one because he could not play against his parent club (Vipers SC).

BUL FC

Dennis Okot Oola – Defender

Denis Okot Oola left Onduparaka for BUL FC at hte start of the season

The experienced defender joined BUL FC from Onduparaka FC at the start of the season and he has played a key role at the right back position.

The former KCCA FC, SC Villa and SCVU defender has played 23 games missing just two. These were against Bright Stars FC and Busoga United FC at home and away respectively.

Busoga United FC

Douglas Muganga- Defender

Busoga United’s Douglas Muganga clears the the line

Muganga is a versatile player but has majorly played as a right back at Busoga United FC this season. He has only missed three games this season.

Wakiso Giants FC – Home

Maroons FC –Away

Express FC – Home

Express FC

Frank Kalanda, Disan Galiwango and Frank Ssenyondo – All forwards

The trio has been very important for the Red Eagles, scoring a total of 25 goals. Kalanda with 12 while Ssenyondo and Galiwango have seven and six respectively.

Each of them has missed only one game thus meaning they have feature in 24 of the 25 games Express FC has played this season.

Kalanda has made 23 starts, coming on bench once against Mbarara City FC at home while missing the home encounter against Proline FC.

Frank “Machette” Kalanda

Galiwango has equally started 23 games, coming from the bench once away at Maroons FC, a game where he was eventually named man of the match after setting up Kalanda for the lone goal of the game. The only game he has missed this season was the home encounter against Proline FC.

Dissan Galiwango shows a man of the match accolade won during a previous match

On the other hand, Ssenyondo has 21 starts, coming off the bench thrice (BUL FC at home, URA FC at home and away agaianst Onduparaka FC where he came on and scored).

The only game the diminutive winger who joined Express FC from Telenova FC missed was the 6-1 drubbing at the hands of Police FC.

Frank Ssenyondo in action against URA FC

KCCA FC

Gift Ali – Midfielder

Gift Ali has been phenomenal for the Kasasiro this season so far

Arguably the best player at KCCA FC, Gift Ali has been a key player offering cover to the defence and as well igniting attacks.

He has featured in 22 of the 25 league games for KCCA FC this season, starting in each of them.

The only games he has missed include Tooro United FC (Away), Onduparaka FC (Home) and Proline FC (Home).

Kyetume FC

Joel Mutakubwa – Goalkeeper

Joel Mutakubwa (left) has been a key player for Kyetume FC

He is one of the best goalkeepers in the league and his outstanding performance for debutants Kyetume FC has seen him earn a call to the national team.

Of the 25 games The Slaughters have played this season, Mutakubwa has featured in 21 being man of the match in five of those.

These include:

Proline FC– Home and Away

Wakiso Giants FC –Away

Police FC – Away

URA FC – Home

The game Mutakubwa has missed include; URA FC (Home), Onduparaka FC (Home), Police FC (Home) and Mbarara City FC (Home).

Maroons FC

Davis Mayanja –Midfielder

One of the unsung blocking midfielders in the league yet very hard working and good at game reading.

Davis Mayanja (Shirt 16) has been a key player for Maroons FC

He has moved with Douglas Bamweyana from Makerere University to Express FC and now Maroons FC where he has played 24 of the 25 games missing just one game and that was away to Mbarara City FC.

Mbarara City FC

Ibrahim Orit – Forward

Ibrahim Oriti in action for Mbarara City against Bright Stars

An exciting forward yet very creative. He has been a key pillar for the Ankole Lions especially going forward.

Of the 25 league games, Orit has started 23, coming off the bench once against Kyetume FC in Jinja. The only game he missed was the home duel against Police FC.

Onduparaka FC

Yusuf Wasswa – Goalkeeper

Onduparaka goalkeeper Yusuf Wasswa

The shot-stopper has literally started every game that Onduparaka FC has played this season (23). The other two games where he did not play were awarded as walkovers against Police FC and Tooro United FC.

Police FC

Samuel Kayongo –Police FC

Another combative midfielder that not so many have appreciated but he is been the fulcrum of Police’s midfielder.

Police FC midfielder Samuel Kayongo Credit: © Kawowo Sports / JOHN BATANUDDE

He is hard working, works tirelessly and good at making interceptions without necessarly fouling the opponent.

Kayongo has featured in 23 of 24 games Police FC has played, missing only the home game against Tooro United.

NB: It shoud be noted that Police FC has played 24 games. The 25th game was awarded as a walkover against Onduparaka FC.

Proline FC

Hakim Kiwanuka (Forward)

Hakim Kiwanuka in action against KCCA FC

The former Buddo SS student has played 21 of the 24 games the Lugogo based have featured in this season.

He has only missed the home tie against Onduparaka FC and two away games against URA FC and Kyetume FC.

SC Villa

Asuman Harishe – Defender

Asuman Harishe and Fahad Kawooya contest for an aerial ball(File Photo)

He is the only player who has started every game this season. The veteran defender has provided experience to a team has been undergoing rebuilding often playing alongside Moses Kiggundu plus youngster Garvin Kizito Mugweri.

Tooro United FC

Charles Musiige (Forward)

Charles Musiige of Tooro United vies for the ball against Ibrahim Kibumba of SC Villa

He has played 20 games for Tooro United FC, coming off the bench on three occasions against Vipers SC (Away), Wakiso Giants FC (Away) and Maroons FC (Home).

Games Missed – SC Villa (Away), Onduparaka FC (Away, Walkover) and Wakiso Giants FC (Home)

Yafessi Mubiru (Forward)

He is the club top scorer with six goals. The former Express FC, Bright Stars FC and Onduparaka FC striker has featured in 20 games for Tooro United FC this season, With 18 starts and 2 appearances off the bench (against Vipers SC and Wakiso Giants FC).

Yafesi Mubiru is the top scorer for Tooro United FC this season with six goals.

He has only missed three games against Busoga United FC (Home), Maroons FC and Onduparaka FC (Walkover).

URA FC

Ashraf Mandela- Defender

Mike Mutyaba battles for ball possession with URA’s Ashraf Mandela (Photo: John Batanudde)

He is one of the best right backs in the league and has featured in 24 of the 25 games URA FC has played this season.

He has only missed one game and that was away against Tooro United FC.

Saidi Kyeyune – Midfielder

Saidi Kyeyune tries to go past Express FC players

He is the best player this season in my opinion and has been a key player for the tax collectors, scoring 7 goals and as many assists in the league.

He has also missed just one game this season and that was against Express FC in the first leg.

Shafik Kagimu – Midifleder

URA FC captain attempts to go past SC Villa captain Shafik Kagimu

Alongside Kyeyune, Kagimu has also been another vital player for URA FC this season featuring in 24 of the 25 games as well, missing just one and that was at home against Proline FC.

Vipers SC

Paul Willa – Defender

Paul Willa (right) and Fahad Bayo

Until match day 22, Paul Willa had featured in every game for Vipers SC but was rested in the goalless draw against former club, KCCA FC and was also relegated to the bench as the Venoms outwitted Maroons FC 5-0.

Therefore, he has only missed two games this season.

Wakiso Giants FC

Hassan Ssenyonjo – Midfielder

Hassan Ssenyonjo in action against SC Villa

He is the youngest player of the season in my opinion. Despite the Purple Sharks being inconsistency, Ssenyonjo has been outstanding.

It is not surprising that he has played all the 25 games for Wakiso Giants FC this season, starting 24 and coming off the bench once (away against Onduparaka FC).