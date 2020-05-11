Are you bored now that there are no football fixtures? You’re not alone. The suspension of the world’s biggest leagues has left everyone missing their favourite teams. Don’t worry though! SBA are now offering its customers the chance to back Europe’s biggest sides with E-Sports betting and the Simulated Reality Leagues!

What is E-Sports betting?

Before you start betting on E-Sports, you should know what they are! The craze of playing computer games competitively has grown in recent years, with many top football clubs hiring players to represent them on games such as FIFA and Pro Evo.

Now that football action is taking a break, E-Sports have taken the spotlight. Along with professional E-Sports players, real footballers have been playing each other on the popular FIFA 20 title. Their clashes are being streamed live online and have attracted huge numbers of viewers. Match times are short (between eight and ten minutes), meaning that games can be played frequently and results are quick.

Who’s playing?

Which team have proven to be the best so far? Wolves. The club’s E-Sports player won the #UltimateQuaranTeam tournament, a knockout competition which featured 128 teams. After realising how popular this was, the English Premier League decided to launch their own tournament, The #ePremierLeague Invitational. This one featured actual players such as Raheem Sterling, Wilfried Zaha and Trent-Alexander Arnold, all playing as their clubs on FIFA 20. The Liverpool defender reached the final playing as the Reds, only to be beaten by Wolves’ Diogo Jota. It seems as though the Portuguese are talented, as Everton’s Andre Gomes beat Reece James of Chelsea 8-0!

The Premier League have organised more tournaments though, allowing other players to get involved and show off their skills. Jota has decided to step down as Wolves’ representative, so the competition is open this time!

It’s not just the Premier League that are getting involved, though. Europe’s other major leagues have set up their own E-Sports competitions. This means that games are being played regularly and there are more ways to win!

How are the Simulated Reality Leagues different?

Matches in the Simulated Reality Leagues (SRL) are created by a computer that uses each team’s real form to predict what would happen if they were to play each other. This is done by analysing the previous 500 matches of each team! The computer takes into account every team’s form when playing at home, away, and against each other. Just like in real football, games last for 90 minutes.

The fixtures reflect those in the real schedule, meaning that we finally get to see the 2019/20 season completed! Will Barcelona or Real Madrid win La Liga? And who will claim the Champions League crown? Games are still being played in these SRL competitions, as well as the Premier League, Ligue 1, Serie A and more.

How to bet

E-Sports and SRL betting is much like regular betting on football. SBA offer odds on many different leagues, with popular markets including Over/Under 2.5 Goals and Double Chance. As with real teams, bettors can research the players’/teams’ form before they stake by looking at recent results. Markets are available both before the game and in-play, meaning that bettors can use SBA’s Live Betting service!

