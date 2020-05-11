Fahad Muhammed “Jamaica” Toko is one of the numerous Ugandan footballers plying their trade in Sweden.

Toko currently plies his trade at FC Arlanda, a third division club based within Sigtuna, arguably the oldest city in Sweden.

Since the Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Sweden, Toko, alongside his teammates have been in self-isolation and practicing social distancing etiquettes to avoid contracting this high contagious disease in a country which has recorded 26,322 cases with 3225 deaths.

Toko on the treadmill

“Before the outbreak, we had played a couple of build-up matches but we could not resume since Coronavirus broke out. We now back to training with gym work and field sessions but in groups of 10’s” Toko disclosed to Kawowo Sports.

Fahad Muhammed Toko in self isolation training in Sweden

The former Kireka United, Sports Club Victoria University (SCVU), Sports Club Villa and Onduparaka towering center forward looks forward returning to the field of play in the shortest period of time possible.

“The season had not yet kicked off. We are ready to set the ball rolling when the situation is deemed fit to play” Toko added.

Toko with personal workouts to condition his body

FA Arlanda has also recently signed two other Ugandans; David Kato and Dancan Kabubi as recommended by the sports director, Eddie Khalaf.

Khalaf oversees a committed team of coaches that include Alex Iskander, Yacin Yacin, Elias Charbachi, Daouda Sall, Hans Erlandsson, Jaime Contreras (materials manager) and Marco Espinoza (Naprapat).

Besides the main team, FC Arlanda has other ages categories as (6-9, 9-12, 12-16, 16-19)

The gym session by Toko

Toko is keen to returning to the national team, this time playing for the senior team, Uganda Cranes.