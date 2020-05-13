Uganda Crested Cranes captain Tracy Jones Akiror has joined Lindsey Wilson College “Blue Raiders” in Columbia, Kentucky in the United States of America.

The hard working holding midfielder departs from Seminole State College having served for year since leaving the mother country, Uganda.

At Seminole State College, Akiror built a cult status having scored as many as 16 goals with 10 odd assists to her tagline from 22 outings.

The heroics earned her the club’s top scorers’ gong as well as the season’s Most Valuable Award (MVP) as they triumphed to the regional championship for the very first time.

Tracy Jones Akiror

She joins Yudaya Nakayenze, another Uganda who ironically also moved from Seminole State College.

“Thanks a lot Seminole State College for the love and all the moments shared. I will miss you but memories will always be treasured. The family smiling face with smiling eyes. It is time to go face these new challenges around the corner” she tweeted.

The former Kawempe Muslim SS player is indeed braced for fresh challenges as she has skipped the high and low tackles in the middle of the pack.

“As a person, I am always ready for new opportunities, new challenges to help me mature further as a player.” She disclosed in an online interview with Kawowo Sports.

Lindsey Wilson collegiate team is coached by the duo of Drew Burwash and Elisha Fry.

They have so far clinched four NAIA national championships, the latest in 2014.

The National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) championship is the annual tournament held to determine the national champions of women’s collegiate soccer in the United States and Canada.