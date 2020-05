Avenir Sportif Bédarrides-Chateuneuf du Pape (A.S.B.C) has announced the signing of Philip Wokorach for the 2020-21 Season.

The Fédérale 1 (Division 3) side announced the capture of Uganda Rugby Cranes fullback through a tweet.

L’ASBC vous annonce l’engagement pour la saison 2020-21 de Philip WOKORACH Philip.

Bienvenue Philip ! pic.twitter.com/uxkZD6MMRf — A.S.B.C Rugby (@ASBC_Rugby) May 13, 2020

The former Heathens and Kabras Sugar star joins ASBC from Federal 3 (Division 5) side Bourges XV that he joined last year.

The move to ASBC, a Division 3 club, falls right in Wokorach’s plan as he dreams of playing in the Top 14.