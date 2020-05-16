Vastly experienced football administrator Nicholas Musonye will stand for the presidency of the Football Kenya Federation (FKF) seat.

Musonye served football as the CECAFA Secretary General for more than two decades before leaving the frey in December 2019 for Auka Gacheo under a newly structured format.

The incumbent Nick Mwendwa will thus battle Musonye among others for the seat.

Nicolas Musonye Credit: FUFA Media

I was already settling well in livestock farming, but many people, and main stakeholders for that matter asked me to come back and harmonise football leadership in the country.There is no doubt about my experience in management of the sport, having done this for over 20 years across 14 countries. As a patriotic and a lover of the game too, I could not resist, and I assure you we will so this. Nicholas Musonye, former CECAFA Secretary General

The world’s Football governing body FIFA is yet to meet FKF, the Government of Kenya and Sports Disputes Tribunal (SDT) officials over the previously cancelled elections, a meeting that will be decided after settling of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The elections had been earlier set for December 2019 before being pushed to March 2020. On the two ocassions, they were not held.

Musonye joins other interested parties as Sam Nyamweya, Alex Ole Magelo, Bishop Moses Akaranga, Lordvick Aduda and the incumbent Mwendwa, among others for the top seat.