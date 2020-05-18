Former Ugandan Cranes captain Ibrahim Sekagya has urged fellow Ugandans to stay safe as the world tries to navigate through the Coronavirus ordeal.

Coaches Sekagya (M), Basena, Kajjoba in USA

Several countries have had their sports activities banned and Uganda has been no exception with efforts to mitigate the spread of the disease already taking centre stage.

In New Jersey where Sekagya – now assistant coach of the New York Red Bulls II – is based, over 146,000 cases of Coronavirus have been confirmed with, over 10,000 fatalities.

The tactician who has been taking all necessary precautions and necessary guidelines to remain safe explained how he’s been living, especially with New York and New Jersey one of the most devastated regions .

“My office and facility is in New Jersey, it’s our stadium that is close to New York (one of the most affected),” he narrated to Daily Monitor’s Andrew Mwanguhya.

“I live in New Jersey too, but of course New York and New Jersey are more or less the same, just separated by the Hudson River.

New Jersey began its reopening process today by allowing the restart of non-essential construction, non-essential retail stores to reopen for curbside pickup only, and drive-through and drive-in events to operate under social distancing guidelines.

“In fact, most people work in New York, but live in New Jersey. So, basically the situation wouldn’t differ that much and this is why we are hit so hard almost the same way as New York.

“In the beginning, we were checking the news quite often, but when we saw the curve getting higher every day, we stopped watching the news, because it was getting stressful.

“So we resorted to keeping ourselves busy, checking on our dear ones and most of all taking all the necessary precautions and necessary guidelines to keep safe.”

He added; “All I can say to the people and fans back home is we love to see them safe and of course I request them to please follow all the necessary precautions and guidelines being set by the authorities.

“Covid19 is a real monster. I know it’s tough but it’s the only way lives could be saved for a better tomorrow.”

According to the Ministry of Health, Uganda has so far recorded 248 cases, with 57 admitted “all in stable condition” plus 63 recoveries and no death.