Like the norm has been across the country during the Coronavirus lockdown, several sports facilities have been uplifted with timely renovations on the playing surface, dressing rooms, perimeter stands and elsewhere.

Nkumba University has joined the bandwagon of institutions that are offering their facilities a face-lift in these non-productive days.

The drive to re-green the barren patches on the Nkumba University play-ground was led by the university’s old students who all joined hands to do a successful job.

Emmanuel Alex Wasswa, now a player at SC Villa tills the ground

“With the continued lockdown because of the Coronavirus pandemic, we reasoned it great to regreen the Nkumba University play-ground. It is an initiative of the old students” Robert “Kaka” Kakange noted.

The other old students in the project include Joseph Muyiira, Emmanuel “Bonarparte” Amagu, Emmanuel Alex Wasswa, Roch Somoka and others.

The grueling tilling of land as well as grass planting exercises have been completed and now the natural irrigation – thanks to the constant daily rains in Entebbe and the surrounding areas have been an added advantage.

The on-going work at the Nkumba University play ground

Nkumba University’s play ground joins the swelling list of sports facilities that have had an upgrade and renovation in the lockdown period.

Others include the Makerere University Business School (MUBS), Nakiwogo Banga, Works, Kiwafu, Tanda, Boom play ground – Kiryandongo, St George Stadium – Tororo, Uganda Clays Play ground – Kajjansi and Wampewo among others.

This comes at a time, the main sports facility in Uganda, Namboole National Stadium, Namboole will undergo a major upgrade by the Ministries of Works as well as Sports.

The Star Times Stadium in Lugogo will also get an upgrade by the start of August 2020.