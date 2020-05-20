Uganda Cranes forward Edrisa Lubega found late consolation for Paide in their Estonian Premier League 2-1 loss to Tulevik on Tuesday.

Edrisa ‘Torres’ Lubega Credit: Sport.orf.at

The 22-year-old found the back of the net in the fourth minute of second half added time to cap a fair evening for himself.

Paide had conceded two goals already, Tulevik thanking Herol Riiberg and Pavel Marin who netted them in the 26th and 61st minutes respectively.

Lubega came on as a substitute in the Kevin Kauber in the 62nd minute before delivering a net bulge in the 94th minute.

The goal meant Paide maintain a 6+ goal difference after annihilating Tallinna Kalev 8-1 in their own backyard on match day one.

Paide currently hold 5th place in the league of 10 teams. They have amassed 3 points from 2 games played.