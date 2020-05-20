Vipers SC captain Halid Lwaliwa has indicated both Edward Golola and Fred Kajoba deserve credit in helping Vipers SC to emerge champions of the 2019/20 Uganda Premier League.

Vipers SC were crowned champions on Wednesday following a decision by FUFA to end the season due to the ongoing lockdown which is a result of the ongoing global pandemic of the COVID-19.

In an interview with Sanyuka TV, Lwaliwa believes the two coaches have equal contribution and all deserve credit.

Halid Lwaliwa with the arm band during the Uganda Cranes regional tour of North East Region

“I thank God that we have been declared champions and credit goes to all the people that have played a role in this including the administrators, the coaches, the players and our fans,” he said before adding, “I think the two coaches all had their contribution. Golola was with us at the start of the season and we won several games. Kajoba too deserves the credit because he found the team in a sombre mood. We had just lost to SC Villa and dumped out of Uganda Cup but he was able to bring back our spirits and maintain our place in the league.”

Golola who has literally been involved in all the titles (3 League titles and 1 Uganda Cup) that the Venoms have won was in charge for 18 games, winning 13, losing 2 and drawing 5.

Former Vipers SC head coach, Edward Golola. Credit: John Batanudde

On the other hand, Kajoba has been in charge for 7 games, winning 3, drawing 3 and losing just one game.

Vipers SC head coach Fred Kajoba

This is the 4th league title that Vipers SC has won. The first came in 2009/2010, the second in 2014/15 and the third in 2017/18.