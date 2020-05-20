Federation of Uganda Football Associations (FUFA) has declared Vipers SC as the champions of the 2019-20 Uganda Premier League.

The development comes after the local football governing body ended the season prematurely because of the deadly COVID-19 pandemic.

With 75% of the league played, Vipers led the standings with 54 points from 25 matches, 4 points ahead of KCCA.

Consequently, Maroons, Proline and Tooro United are all relegated to the second division, the FUFA Big League.

Pos Team P W D L Pts 1 25 16 6 3 54 2 25 15 5 5 50 3 25 13 7 5 46 4 25 13 3 9 42 5 25 10 10 5 40 View full table

By the time of the league break off, the aforementioned three clubs were bottom placed.

Promotion

In the second division, two clubs Malaba Youth Development Association (MYDA) FC and UPDF FC have been promoted directly since they led the topped the two groups of the second tier by the end of the first round.

Since 75% of matches had not been played in the second round, the rules are clear on the promotion, taking into consideration the first round table standings.

The third club to be promoted will be determined via a playoff before kickoff of the 2020-21 season.

The clubs set for the promotional playoff battle are Kiboga Young, Kitara, Ndejje University and Kataka.

Meanwhile, the other football leagues (Women Elite League), Regional, Juniors, Regional and district leagues have been all cancelled.

However, there is a possibility to complete the Uganda Cup after closely monitoring the situation.