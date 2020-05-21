At a time Uganda is bravely and aggressively battling the Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19) pandemic, the continued lockdown has left most people stranded with no earnings.

Virtually, the aspect of food the major concern that cuts across the different people, professional boxing promotion company, NARA Promotionz has come out boldly to help those in need.

The donated items include Matooke, rice, maize flour, sugar, bread and soap.

The beneficiaries from this first donation are Corporal Abdul Ssebutte of UPDF, Musa Ntege, John Sserunjogi, Mubaraka Seguya and their coach Abu Kimpi.

NARA promotionz president Hussein Babu Lubowa asserted that the drive is see the boxers manoeuvre through the COVID-19 pandemic.

Since the boxers have no alternative means of earning in the lockdown, we have come out to help them with the food portions. We shall continue to help the boxers in these trying times.” Lubowa stated. Hussein Babu Lubowa, NARA Promotionz

The help to these boxers comes at a time when the Uganda Boxing Federation (UBF) also provided food relief to national team (Bombers) boxers and staff.

The pandemic has ravaged the world as many people have lost their dear lives.