Three-time Masaza Cup-winning goalkeeper Emmanuel Derrick Were has joined Gomba.
Gomba made the announcement via their official social media platforms (Facebook and Twitter) to join the long list of the already acquired players.
“It is a pleasure to join Gomba who have won the most titles (4). I know that I will be able to win the 5th title with Gomba Lions,” Were who featured for Ssingo last season noted.
Were has already proved that he is an achiever, having played four finals in the Buganda Masaza Cup in 2015, 2016, 2017 and 2018, winning three titles.
He triumphed with Singo (2015 and 2018) as well as with Buddu in 2016.
He joins the already signed players as Ben Nambokho, Titus Ssematimba, Isaac Ogwang, Richard Basangwa and Abdallah Ssentongo, among others.
Fact-file:
- Full Name: Emmanuel Derrick Were
- Nickname: Mannone
- Parents: Samuel Were and Gladys Ayot
- Date of Birth: 21st September 1999
- Place of Birth: Luzira, Kampala
- Height: 5.9 Feet
- Weight: 72 Kgs
- Education: Mivule Primary School, Luzira (P1- P4), Nakirebe Primary School, Mpigi (P5-P7), Risah Standard School, Lugazi (S1-S4), Royal Giant Mityana (S5), Blessed Sacrament Kimanya, Masaka (S6), Uganda Christian University, Mukono (Third Year Student, Bachelors of Business Administration)
- Football Journey: Maroons Academy, Kyebando Hearts, Kiboga Young, Kiyinda Boys (Current)
- Strong Foot: Right
- Role Models: Godfrey Atiku, Emmanuel Akol, Brian “Ziggi” Bwete, Denis Onyango, Vito Mannone, Iker Casillas, Manuel Neuer, Dean Bradley Henderson, Jordan Lee Pickford and Itumeleng Khune
- Mentors: Shafiq Bisaso, Jackson Nyima, Mubarak Kiberu, Mansoor Kabugo Felix Kawooya Ssekabuuza, Ben Kalama, James Ochemeri, Jimmy Kintu, Christian “Mago” Magoba
- Media personalities: Alex Kabwama (Swift Sports), Lawrence of UFL, David Gombe (Swift Sports), David Isabirye (Kawowo Sports), Rose Nakyeyune (Top TV), Arthur Nagimensi (UCU)
- Special Credits: UCU team. Administrators most especially Samuel Lukaire and Mr Cornelius Engwenyu
- Best Dish: Matooke and Greens