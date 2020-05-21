Three-time Masaza Cup-winning goalkeeper Emmanuel Derrick Were has joined Gomba.

Gomba made the announcement via their official social media platforms (Facebook and Twitter) to join the long list of the already acquired players.

Derrick Emmanuel Were donned in the famous Gomba Lions jersey

“It is a pleasure to join Gomba who have won the most titles (4). I know that I will be able to win the 5th title with Gomba Lions,” Were who featured for Ssingo last season noted.

Were has already proved that he is an achiever, having played four finals in the Buganda Masaza Cup in 2015, 2016, 2017 and 2018, winning three titles.

He triumphed with Singo (2015 and 2018) as well as with Buddu in 2016.

He joins the already signed players as Ben Nambokho, Titus Ssematimba, Isaac Ogwang, Richard Basangwa and Abdallah Ssentongo, among others.

Fact-file: