Steven Desse Mukwala finished as the 2019/2020 Uganda Premier League top scorer with 13 goals from 25 matches.

This followed the abrupt stoppage of the league with five games to play by FUFA because of the continued lockdown created by the Coronavirus pandemic.

The Maroons football club forward on loan from Vipers played 23 matches minus the two against his parent club.

He has since expressed mixed feelings; appreciating his personal fans, commiserating with Maroons and congratulating the champions, Vipers.

Thanks to all our fans for the support this season, let’s accept the verdict hope Maroons will bounce back. On my side it’s a dream come true to be the League top scorer. Congratulations to my mother club Vipers SC for the Championship. Steven Desse Mukwala, Top scorer of 2019/2020 Uganda Premier League

Mukwala is a former Edgars Youth Academy player who also top scored the scoring charts as a teen.

He has previously played for the Uganda U-20 team and was recently summoned to the Uganda Cranes that was preparing for the CHAN 2020 finals in Cameroon (postponed).

Mukwala is a goal ahead of Vipers’ Fahad Bayo and Police’s towering Ben Ocen (12 goals apiece).

Frank Kalanda of Express has 11 goals as the duo of Viane Ssekajugo (Wakiso Giants) and Julius Malingumu (Onduparaka) has scored 9 goals apiece.

Andrew “Fimbo” Mukasa has the most number of goals (45) scored in a single season (1999).

With Vipers declared champions, the three relegated clubs were; Maroons, Tooro United and

Top Goal scorers for the 2019/2020 Uganda Premier League:

Steven Mukwala (Maroons) – 13 Fahad Bayo (Vipers) – 12 Ben Ocen (Police) – 12 Frank Kalanda (Express) – 11 Viane Ssekajugo (Wakiso Giants) – 9 Julius Malingumu (Onduparaka) – 9 Brian Aheebwa (Mbarara City) – 8 Robert Ssentongo (Kyetume) -8 Cromwel Rwothomio Abang (URA) – 8 Mike Mutyaba (KCCA) -7 Ambrose Kirya (SC Villa) -7 Frank Ssenyondo (Express) -7 Dissan Galiwango (Express) – 6 Hamis Diego Kizza (Proline) – 6 Saidi Kyeyune (URA) – 6 Joseph Janjali (Bright Stars) – 6 Musa Esenu (BUL) – 6 Boban Zirintusa (Busoga United *Now in Tanzania) – 6 Allan Okello (KCCA *Now in Algeria) – 6 Yaffesi Kalemba Mubiru (Tooro United) – 6 Karim Ndugwa (Wakiso Giants) – 5 Robert Mukoghotya (BUL) – 5 Lawrence Tezikya (Busoga United) – 5 Mustafa Kizza (KCCA) – 5 Samson Andrew Kigozi (Police) – 5 Mustafa Mujuzi (Proline) – 5

Previous UPL Top Scorers: