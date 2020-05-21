Police FC coach Abdallah Mubiru is adamant his side could still survive relegation if the league was fully completed.

The Cops were just one point and place above relegation with five games to play when Fufa invoked article 18 (ii) of the competition rules to bring the league to a halt.

“It has been a season to forget and am happy we stay afloat,” said Mubiru. “I congratulate the players, fellow coaching staff and management for this although I believe we deserved even better,” he added.

Police had to play Maroons (h), Onduparaka (h), Busoga United (h), Bul (a) and Vipers (a) if the season was to complete.

“I believe we could have got the desired results from those fixtures to keep us up. Good enough, they were all games on the astro turf which favours our style of play.”

Asked which games he believes were key to the club’s survival, Mubiru says – “The win against URA.”

“We went into the game low on confidence, played under harsh weather conditions (rain) against an in form good side but picked a result that puts us where we are on the table.”

Police, despite playing arguably the most entertaining football in the league has been inconsistent with results and Mubiru puts this to lack of stability.

Police’s Arafat Galiwango was in superb form against Express FC when they won 6-1 at Lugogo

“In the past years, we (Police) have had a couple of good players, but they haven’t stayed around for a while,” Mubiru said. “I want to emphasise a little stability instead of having to see a new face every season.”

Since Mubiru took over, the Cops have lost key players at the end of each season.

Last season’s top scorer Juma Balinya, right back Paul Willa, Hassan Kalega, Ashraf Mugume, Simon Mbaziira, Ivan Bukenya and Norman Ojik among others all left after a wonder 2018/19 campaign while a season before, the club lost Gift Ali, Rahmat Ssenfuka, striker Hood Kaweesa who were all key.