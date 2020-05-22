Quite a number of sports of events are coming back as a host of countries lift Coronavirus bans on the activities.

There is a lot to catch up with including the content we think might keep you glued to your screen.

These are some of the DSTV Live attractions you can view from Saturday to Monday;

LIVE EVENTS (All times EAT)

Sat 23 May, 2020

WWE – WWE Smackdown on SS1A/ SS4A – 3:00AM

Variety Sport – Grandstand on SS1A/ SS9A – 4:00PM

Gaming – The Challenge of Stars: Sprinters on SS12A – 5:30PM

Gaming – FIA Formula E Race At Home Challenge on SS2A – 5:30PM

Sun 24 May, 2020

Gaming – The Challenge of Stars: Climbers on SS12A – 5:30PM

Gaming – eSuperDiski Invitational: Celebrity Match on SS9A – 6:00PM

Gaming – FIA Formula 2 Championship Virtual Racing on SS2A – 6:00PM

Gaming – F1E Sports Series: Pro Exhibition Monaco Race on SS2A – 7:00PM

Gaming – F1E Sports Series: Virtual Monaco Grand Prix on SS12A – 5:30PM

Mon 25 May, 2020

Motorsport – NASCAR Cup Series on SS1A/ SS2A – 1:00AM

Variety Sport – Homeground on SS1A/ SS9A – 6:30PM