Following the premature end to the 2019/20 Uganda Premier League, Wakiso Giants have confirmed they will compensate their season ticket holders.

The club was due to host two home games against traditional giants KCCA and SC Villa but that won’t happen as Fufa announced end to the campaign due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

“As we wind up the season, we have been faced with a global challenge of the COVID19 pandemic which has led to premature ending of the league without completion of all games,” read a club statement signed by CEO, Sula Kamoga.

“As courtesy and fairness to our season ticket holders, the management has decided to compensate for the two home games that you have missed with a discount on your new season ticket for the 2020/21 season.”

The Purple Sharks season tickets for last season sold at Shs. 500,000, 200,000 and 100,000 for Gold (VVIP), Silver (VIP) and Bronze (Ordinary) respectively.

The club, in its maiden campaign in the top division finished 10th on the 16-team table with 30 points.