Management of Gomba Ssaza has completed the signing of creative midfielder Sharif “De Maria” Nsereko.

The announcement was made on Monday, May 25, 2020 via their official social media plat forms (facebook and twitter).

“The Den of Gomba Fc Lions welcomes Sharif “De Maria” Nsereko, a creative midfielder” read Gomba’s official statement.

Last season, Nsereko featured for Butambala Ssaza having earlier played for islanders Buvuma in 2018.

Nsereko is a creative midfielder who is comfortable with either feet. He is currently a student at Uganda Martyrs’ University, Nkozi.

He becomes the latest player to be recruited by Gomba, joining goalkeeper Derrick Emmanuel Were, Ben Nambokho, Joseph Bright Vuni, Titus Tito Ssematimba, Isaac “Falcao” Ogwang, Richard Basangwa among others.

Gomba has won the record titles (four) since the tournament was restored in 2004.

The Lions’ triumph have come in 2004, 2009, 2014 and lately 2017.

Airtel Uganda Limited sponsors this annual championship.

Profile: