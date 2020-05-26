Buddu Ssaza football team has completed the signing of two players; Emmanuel Mwesigwa and winger Sharif “Diawo” Ssengendo.

Mwesigwa is a lanky forward who was at Kyadondo last season and so is Ssengendo.

Ssengendo is currently playing in the Eastern Regional League side club Gadaffi FC having previously played at Kawanda and Catda in the Kampala regional league.

Both players scored four goals apiece last season in the Masaza tournament.

Emmanuel Mwesigwa (right) gets his sign on fees from the Buddu team official

Sharif Ssengendo (middle) with the Buddu officials

Mwesigwa and Ssengendo join the earlier 16 players released by the management of the 2016 Masaza Cup champions.

Should the health situation normalize (from the Coronavirus pandemic), the 2020 Masaza Cup tournament is anticipated to kick off in mid-June, unless otherwise.

Gomba are the record champions with four titles won in 2004, 2009, 2014 and lately 2017.

Bulemeezi is the defending champion of the tournament bankrolled by telecommunications company, Airtel Uganda.

Buddu Ssaza Provisional Squad:

Goalkeepers: Farooq Yawe, Naziru Kibuule

Farooq Yawe, Naziru Kibuule Defenders: Gideon Odong, Edward Satro, Warren Buule, Angello Kizza, Abdallah Ssentongo (*Apparently retained by Gomba)

Gideon Odong, Edward Satro, Warren Buule, Angello Kizza, Abdallah Ssentongo (*Apparently retained by Gomba) Midfielders : Ronald Ssekiganda, Miisi Ssemugera, Ibrahim Owen Kasule, Titus Ssematimba (* Also approached by Gomba), Alex Pogba Mawanda, Sharif Ssengendo

: Ronald Ssekiganda, Miisi Ssemugera, Ibrahim Owen Kasule, Titus Ssematimba (* Also approached by Gomba), Alex Pogba Mawanda, Sharif Ssengendo Forwards: Marvin Kavuma, Farooq Ssenkayi, Frank Ssebuufu, Gibril Badru Nsiimbe, Emmanuel Mwesigwa

Previous Masaza Cup winners: