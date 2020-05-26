Ever since the Federation of Uganda Federation Associations (FUFA) executive passed in unison to abruptly end the 2019/2020 football league business in the country because of the COVID-19 pandemic, a number of aggrieved parties have openly expressed their discontent.

Evoking Article 18 of the FUFA Competitions rules and regulations that applies in case of force majeure, FUFA declared the champions (Vipers) of the top tier (Uganda Premier League), relegated clubs, the qualified clubs from the FUFA Big League as well as those demoted to the respective regional leagues.

From Ndejje University, Saviours, Kansai Plascon, there has now emerged a fourth party in Katwe United.

Katwe United FC through their lawyer, M/S Mbabaali Jude and Co Advocates have served FUFA with an all embracing letter (Appeal against the decision) that also doubles as an application for review, demand notice and the notice of intention to sue.

We have verified the records and found that no club, Nyamityobora inclusive, had played more than 75% of the FUFA Big League fixtures at the time the league was stopped. Nyamityobora has played only 12 of the 16 games per Big league table which makes it exactly 75% but not more than 75% as required under the rule. Your decision to stop the Big League was based on a wrong fact and therefore the decision is null and void in the face of the law but it is the decision on which you the relegation of our client to a lower league yet our client still had 90 % chances of not to be relegated if the league is completed” the advocates wrote to FUFA. M/S Mbabaali Jude and Co Advocates representing Katwe United Football Club

Katwe United players celebrate a goal during the FUFA Big League at Lugogo

The way forward:

Therefore, Katwe United seeks FUFA’s intervention to rescind the “ illegal decision” with a view to let the said league be played to conclusion since the excuse of force majeure cannot hold any more as His Excellency the President has eased on the conditions of the partial lockdown.

Katwe United Football Club also seeks Ug.Shs 120,000,000 (One Hundred and Twenty Million Shillings) being damages for the embarrassment caused to them within 7 days from the date of service of the notice, lest they continue to the courts of law as well as filing a complaint to FIFA against FUFA for flouting the rules and causing embarrassment.

For starters, Katwe United FC’s chairperson Hon. Allan Ssewanyana is a sworn and open critic of the reigning football federation in Uganda.

Relegated Clubs:

Katwe United is among the six clubs that were relegated from the second division.

They were joined by the Painters, Kansai Plascon Football Club, Kasese based New Villa Football Club, Dove Football Club, Saviours Football Club and Soroti’s Light Secondary School Football Club.

Promotion

UPDF Football Club (Rwenzori) and MYDA Football Club (Elgon) were sportingly qualified for the 1st division season 2020/2021.

Playoffs

Four clubs will vie for the third promotional slot through the play-offs before the start of the 2020/2021 season.

These four clubs are Kitara, Kataka, Kiboga Young and Ndejje University.

Kitara will square up with Kataka as Kiboga Young shall face Ndejje University to determine the 3rd team that sportingly qualify to the 1st division season 2020/2021 shall be played before the kick-off of the season 2020/2021.