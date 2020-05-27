Federation of Uganda Football Associations (FUFA) continues with the process of clearing the outstanding debts to zero.

The latest beneficiaries are the diligent servants of the beautiful game, the football referees.

Upon this background, FUFA has cleared match officiation remuneration for the entire 2019/2020 season to zero balance.

At least six hundred nine million one hundred sixty one thousand five hundred shillings (609,161,500) has been cleared for the various competitions handled by the officials in the 2019-2020 season.

Ronnie Kalema, the Chairman of the Uganda Football Referees Association, the head of the FIFA Referees Standing Committee and a FUFA Executive Committee member confirmed the move.

Ronnie Kalema

FUFA is a big volume transactions Organization with a huge turnover. We have Debtors and Creditors at all times just like the most successful businesses in town. So when stakeholders are demanding money from FUFA, FUFA is also demanding monies from its sources. We just do not come out to say how payments are done as a policy. There is no match official (referee, assistant referee, Referee Assessor or Commissioner) that demands FUFA anything as of today thanks to the great leadership of FUFA. Ronnie Kalema, Chairman of the Uganda Football Referees Association, the head of the FIFA Referees Standing Committee and a FUFA Executive Committee member

“The good news for the fraternity is not the payment because this we have been doing, but the improvement of this package come next season. This is the work in progress that we are working on as an administration. Payments to match officials is always done electronically and the beneficiaries receive it through their bank accounts.” Kalema added.

Rewarding the Best FUFA Big League referees

The beneficiaries ought to have officiated the competitions of Uganda Premier League, FUFA Big League, FUFA Women Elite League, FUFA Women Cup, FUFA Juniors league, FUFA Drum, Stanibic Uganda Cup, Division Regional Leagues, Futsal Super League and the Uganda Beach Soccer League.

The development for FUFA to clear the referees comes at a time when the federation cleared the outstanding arrears of Sand Cranes players (who played at 2019 Copa Dar es Salaam in Tanzania), 2019 CECAFA Senior Challenge Cup winning team, KCCA winning team of the 2019 CECAFA Clubs cup among others.