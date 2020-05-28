Abdusamadu Musafiri, the head coach for newly promoted Malaba Youth Development Association (MYDA) Football Club sings special praise of the management, players, fellow coaches and the fans.

MYDA was promoted to the 2020/2021 Uganda Premier League following the abrupt stoppage of the 2019/2020 FUFA Big League season by the Federation of Uganda Football Associations (FUFA) citing the force majeure element (COVID-19 pandemic).

Musafiri’s charges led the Elgon group of the FUFA Big League right from the first round to where the season was stopped.

The CAF “B” licensed tactician has since heaped praise to the club management, members of the technical staff, players, fans and the media for the collective effort.

I want to thank the MYDA club management for the special effort undertaken to ensure the funding of the team at all times. The fellow technical members I worked with proved football is a team sport. To the players, It was sacrifice beyond self because they treated every match like a cup final. I am really humbled. I can not leave out the fans and the media for the work well done” . Abdulsamadu Musafiri, Malaba Youth Development Association Head Coach

Back in the days, Musafiri was also instrumental in the promotion of Sadolin Paints (now Kansai Plascon).

Malaba Youth Development Association (MYDA) Football Club

With 21 points off 11 matches, MYDA was 4 points ahead of second placed Mbale based Kiboga Young as the league was stopped in the Elgon Group.

Kiboga Young has played fewer games (10). Kataka, another clubs from Mbale finished with 16 points to seal a play off slot.

In the Rwenzori group, army side UPDF finished top (23 points from 11 games) to get promoted.

Kitara and Ndejje University shared the joint second place with 22 points apiece.

Play-off match ups:

Kitara will square up against Kiboga whilst Ndejje University will play Kiboga Young.

Relegation:

Six clubs were relegated to the respective regional leagues. Saviours, Light SS and Katwe United were demoted from the Elgon group as Kansai Plascon, New Villa and Dove were relegated in the Rwenzori group.