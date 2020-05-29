As the respective Masaza teams continue with the grueling player recruitment exercise, Bugerere Ssaza has joined the market.

The latest recruit is Paul Mbazira, a proven center forward currently plying his trade at Edgars Football Club.

Mbazira comes forth to Bugerere with a resounding record having been the top scorer in the 2019/2020 Kampala regional league with 12 goals to his name.

The sharp shooter was officially unveiled at Rivono Suites in Nakawa, Kampala.

“We have signed Paul Mbazira because we are aware of his potential and prowess before the goal” Bugerere team manager, Andrew Ssekitto noted.

Ssekitto, proprietor of marketing firm Black Hebrew Investment believes they will assemble a commendable team before the 2020 championship kicks off.

Meanwhile, Bugerere has also signed another center forward, Ronald Senkayi of Black Stars in the Kampala Regional league.

Senkayi previously played at Lungujja Galaxy Football Club.

Ronald Senkayi (middle).

Bugerere Ssaza is coached by a formidable team that has the links of Henry Kabugo (head coach), Andrew Ssali (assistant coach), Joseph Mayor Babigumira (goalkeeping coach) among others.

Other Members

Bugerere Ssaza patron is Amos Lugolobi with Aaron Bukenya is the chairperson.

Fred Kalangwa is the vice chairman in charge of administration, Joseph Bwogi (vice chairman technical), Harriet Nakiwedde (Secretary), Abdul Nasser Ssemwanga (technical), Assistant technical (Godfrey Bisaso), Treasurer (Ben Kabiswa), Team doctor (Umar Kalule), Francis Magada (Assistant team doctor), Rajab Kakuba (Publicity) and Meddy Ssemakaato (Assistant publicity), Livingstone Ssempira (main mobilizer), Salongo Kirumira and Bukenya Sabiiti (assistant mobilizers), Bumali Kamoga (security officer) and Mustafa Mutebi and Shariff Luyiga (committee members).

Bugerere’s welfare team has Robert Wabwire as the team leader and four members (Dauda, Dirisa Ttalutambudde, Charles Katikomu and Councillor Ssemujju Nzi)

The transport team leader is Besweeri Namagabi with three members (Faizo Bitta, Bosco Nataliya and Kawuna).

Bugerere has never won the championship since the restoration of the tournament in 2004.

Bulemeezi is the reigning champion after they beat Busiro 1-0 (in extra time following a goal-less 90 minutes action) at Mandela National Stadium, Namboole.

Gomba are the record winners with 4 titles won in 2004, 2009, 2014 and lately 2017.

The Masaza Cup tournament is famous for providing a platform to expose grassroots talents since it only accommodates players who have not yet played FUFA Big League (second division) or the top tier Uganda Premier League.

It was first played in the 1950’s before taking a long break, only to return in 2004.

This championship has a magnetic appeal and lure as many crowds as possible.

Masaza Cup Past Winners