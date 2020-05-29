The grappling COVID-19 Disease (Coronavirus) has severely affected the entire world. Football has been disrupted almost everywhere with lockdown restrictions employed to tame the situation.

It is upon this background that the Confederation of Africa Football Association (CAF) has come up with a relief fund for all the 54 member associations.

The relief fund is worth $ 10.8 millions that will be distributed to every member association including Federation of Uganda Football Associations (FUFA).

The decision was communicated at the video conference enhanced CAF meeting held on Thursday, 28th May 2020 when the Emergency Committee approved the immediate distribution of financial grants to 54 Member Associations worth USD 10.8M.

CAF President Ahmad Ahmad Credit: John Batanudde

The money is meant to support the management of football at the domestic levels hugely affected by the COVID-19 pandemic where football in virtually all the countries apart from Burundi, Seychelles and Lesotho came to a stand still.

In fact, many football leagues were called off, cancelled or postponed in different countries including Uganda.

The CAF emergency Committee has approved the immediate distribution of financial grants to member Federations to support the management of football at the domestic levels affected by the global pandemic. A total of USD 10.8 Million will be offered to the 54 Member associations on the continent as part of a relief plan to ease the financial burden on the African football community during these unprecedented times CAF Statement

Just a fortnight ago, CAF also confirmed the immediate distribution of $ 3.5 Millions to the participants of the Inter club competitions for the 2019/20 season since the two main club competitions, Total CAF Champions League and Total CAF Confederation Cup, were suspended after the quarterfinals matches due to COVID-19.

Meanwhile, CAF is monitoring the situation closely and working with the relevant authorities including the Wealth Health Organization (WHO), FIFA amongst others on the impact of the virus on the continent, and will announce developments to our competitions at the appropriate time.

The world’s football mother body, FIFA is also in plans to help all the 211 member associations with a special COVID-19 relief assistance from the reserve fund.