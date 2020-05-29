Like earlier reported by Kawowo Sports at the start of the year, 2020, management of Express Football Club has announced a new Chief Executive Officer (CEO) in Isaac Mwesigwa.

The development was confirmed by the club’s chairperson Kiryowa Kiwanuka through a media release to the public.

“As we continue to rebuild our club, it gives me great pleasure to announce the appointment of Mr. Isaac Mwesigwa as the new Express FC CEO.” Kiryowa’s statement read.

” By mutual consent, Mr. Hamza Jjunju ceases to be CEO with immediate effect. I would like to take this opportunity to thank Mr. Hamza Jjunju, the outgoing CEO, for a job well done in steering the club over the past few years. Thank you!” the statement added.

Jjunju has been CEO of the Red Eagles since the epoch of former chairman, Hassan Bulwadda.

About Mwesigwa:

Mwesigwa is a high-calibre professional currently technical and support manager for Ntest, Inc (an American Fiber Optics Company based in Minneapolis, USA) representing Africa, Middle East, Asia and parts of Europe.

His previous roles have seen him as the Network Operations Centre Manager for Liquid Telecom and Support Engineer with UNESCO Accra, Ghana.

Mwesigwa’s involvement in Uganda’s football dates as far back as 2008.

He comes forth with vast experience in player development and talent identification.

He is behind the success of players like Allan Okello, Julius Poloto, Mustafa Kizza and Peter Magambo among others.

Isaac Mwesigwa (left) with Allan Okello

He is also the founding chairman of Futsal Association Uganda (FAU) and works with several schools in a bid to develop an educated footballer.



He comes with passion, education, in-depth knowledge and understanding of the professional world of football, all coupled with good footballing connections across the globe.

Meanwhile, the Express board has also agreed with head coach Wasswa Bossa to permanently assume the portfolio.

As the Board, we welcome his addition to the club and are confident that he shall write a new chapter in the success annals of Express FC. I call upon all our fans to support both Isaac and Coach Bossa as they take on these roles. Kiryowa Kiwanuka, Chairman Express FC

Express FC arguably remains the oldest football club in Uganda, having been founded in 1957.

Christened as Mukwano gw’abangi, their loyal fans (The Red Army) often refer to the club as the Red Eagles and Square Pass.

They have won the Uganda Premier League 6 times in 1974, 1975, 1993, 1995, 1996 and 2011–12 as well as one East Africa Hedex Cup trophy in 2001.