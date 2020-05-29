MultiChoice Uganda has partnered with Jumia Uganda to enable their customers access DStv and GOtv merchandize across Jumia platforms effective today.

The partnership is geared towards making online access to purchase a range of kit items including; decoders, dish, external antenna, remote control, among other items possible.

Colin Asiimwe, MultiChoice Uganda Head of Marketing said that the partnership between the two firms is timely in light of the need to minimize physical contact in light of the current COVID-19 pandemic.

The partnership is driven by the increase in the uptake of digital services, influenced by existing and new technologies supported by better internet services thus revolutionizing how individuals and businesses operate, presenting an opportunity for us to tap into the already established digital avenues in extending services to our clientele across the country. Colin Asiimwe

“We believe that working with Jumia is a major step in the right direction and is planned to

provide real-time access to and help make our range of merchandize and equipment accessible to our esteemed customers, and have it delivered at the location of their preference while they stay safe at home,” he added.

Ron Kawamara, Jumia Uganda CEO said, “A lot of our consumers are stuck at home, so

entertainment has become a priority for them during this period, it is because of this that a

partnership with MultiChoice is relevant. MultiChoice offers quality content & entertainment at a time Ugandans need it & we are excited to be able to deliver it safely to their homes.”

The partnership starts effective 29 th May 2020, allowing MultiChoice Uganda and Jumia customers instant access to make necessary DStv and GOtv merchandize purchases at their convenience.