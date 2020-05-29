The Uganda Netball national team (The She Cranes) has maintain sixth position in the latest world rankings released on Friday.

According to the International Netball Federation (INF), the rankings released reflect all the fixtures that took place before the suspension of international matches due to the COVID-19 Pandemic.

Despite a disappointing display at the 2019 Africa Netball Championship in South Africa, the She Cranes have maintained their 6th place and remain second in Africa behind South Africa.

Australia leads the global rankings, followed by World Champions New Zealand while Jamaica has displaced England from third place with the latter dropping by one place.

South Africa is ranked 5th with Uganda, Malawi, Scotland, Wales and Trinidad and Tobago completing the top ten.

According to INF, these rankings include the games played in January 2020 at the Vitality Netball Nations Cup. The tournament saw New Zealand, England, South Africa, and Jamaica compete across 4 venues in England, with New Zealand becoming the 2020 Vitality Netball Nations Cup champions.

The INF will carry out the annual update to World Rankings as usual at the end of June 2020 and matches from the period July 1st 2016 to June 30th 2017 will no longer be taken into consideration for ranking purposes. As the ability to play is restricted the INF has decided to reduce the threshold for the number of international matches from 8 down to 6 matches over the ranking period for this year.