Striker Benjamin “Benja” Ssemango has agreed personal terms with management of Kooki Ssaza team in preparation for this year’s Masaza Cup tourney.

The move was confirmed by the team’s head coach Sadick “SS” Sempigi on Friday, 29th May 2020.

We have agreed terms with striker Benjamin Ssemango. He is a good forward with speed and aggression, young and willing to improve day by day Sadic Sempigi, CAF B Licensed coach

The forward is currently attached to Buwambo United Football Club that features in the Buganda Regional League.

Previously, he played at Busula Sports Club and Kampala University FC, also in the Buganda region.

It is humbling to join Kooki Ssaza. I have agreed personal terms with the team and keen for training and real matches proper. Benjamin “Benja” Ssemango, striker

Benjamin “Benja” Ssemango (left) with coach Sadick Sempigi enjoying a selfie moment

Last season, Ssemango made his long awaited debut for the mighty Mmamba Gabunga, record winners of the Bika Bya Baganda football championship.

Born and bred from footballing hub Wobulenzi, Ssemango hails from a rich football oriented family where his older brothers Elukana Nkugwa and Sam Ggaliwango are vivid products.

Back in the days, Ggaliwango featured for Bulemeezi Ssaza, playing two successive finals of the Masaza Cup in 2011 and 2012.

Since winning the Masaza Cup in 2006, Kooki has played second fiddle to many teams in this annual championship.

Coach Sadic Sempigi (left() and striker Benjamin Ssemango

Therefore, Sempigi alongside the assistant Godfrey Wasswa have one objective – restoring the past glory days at Kooki with the main mission at hand of winning the second title.

There is uncertainty as regards the kick off for this year’s championship given the prevailing Coronavirus pandemic that has ravaged the world since late December 2019.

Whereas two time winners Bulemeezi are the defending champions, by and large, Gomba remains the record winners with an unprecedented four titles (2004, 2009, 2014 and 2017).

Telecommunications giants Airtel Uganda are the main sponsors of this championship, first played in the 1950’s before being restored in 2004.

In a bid to promote grass-root talents, the tournament bars national team players, those in the second division (FUFA Big League) as well as in the first tier level (Uganda Premier League).

Time immemorial, this championship has given budding players a firm platform of exposure where they have been scouted by the FUFA Big League and UPL clubs, Universities as well as national underage sides.

Players as Emmanuel Arnold Okwi, Yassar Mugerwa, Farouk Miya, Brian Umony, Joseph Benson Ochaya, Godfrey Walusimbi, Alex Kakuba, Hamis Diego Kiiza, Sula “Malouda” Matovu, Joseph Owino and many others are vivid products of the Masaza Cup who have excelled through the club ranks to the treasured national team, Uganda Cranes.

Bar the success trail created by the Masaza Cup on the players’ wing, the tournament has also provided a fertile ground for molding administrators, coaches and unquestionably remains the most supported championship not only in Buganda Kingdom, but also in the entire Uganda.

Masaza Cup Past Winners: