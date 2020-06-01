Uganda Cranes forward Abdu Lumala has joined the rest of the world in calling for an end to police brutality and killings of blacks in the United States.

Abdul Lumala

The footballer’s comments come in the aftermath of George Floyd’s death at the hands of four Police officers in Minneapolis.

According to Lumala, the reason several individuals have gone out to the streets to protest the mistreatment of Blacks by authorities all over the world is because of “anger” that stems back to the sacrifice of their forefathers.

Protests demanding justice over George Floyd’s demise

“Wow what we see today is anger from the grand children of our ancestors who sacrificed a lot to our better living, they were killed, discriminated, segregated & racial abused of the color of our skin but they never gave up on fighting our human rights #stopthekilling ” he tweeted.

Lumala joins stars from the pop music spectrum, including Billie Eilish, Jay-Z, Ariana Grande who have called out police brutality in the USA.

About a thousand protesters march down Washington Street in Boston in outrage over the killing of George Floyd among other protests nationwide. (Jesse Costa/WBUR

Across the different sports spheres in the world, six-time NBA champion Micheal Jordan, Kick It Out & Premier League, F1 and it’s drivers have also condemned racism.