And on many occasions, the tactician has been full of praise for the number 10 and at one moment described him as one of the best players to ever don the KCCA jersey.

But on Tuesday, the former SC Villa and Uganda Cranes coach in an interview with Daily Monitor stated that Mutyaba hasn’t made progress and thus will be released by the club.

“We thought that Muzamir [Mutyaba]would step up and lead the team after Allan Okello left but he is not making progress after five years with us,” Mutebi is quoted.

This is a statement that hasn’t gone well with the player’s representative Geoffrey Kayemba. “I think Mike is being disrespectful in this regard,” Kayemba said. “Mutyaba has played his part, won everything that Mike has won and is a key figure in the team and that explains why he has stayed longer than any other signing under him,” he went on before revealing his client’s contract is done.

KCCA FC CEO Anisha Muhoozi

“Besides, his contract at Lugogo has expired and the club wants him to stay despite having offers elsewhere. How then do you say you have released him?”

Club CEO Anisha Muhoozi confirmed that among the players mentioned as released by Mutebi, some have their contracts expired.

“Some players on the list have their contracts done,” she told Kawowo Sports without divulging into details.

On the proposal not to keep any of Erisa Ssekisambu, Mike Mutyaba, Muzamiru Mutyaba, Jackson Nunda, Simon Sserunkuma and Nicholas Kasozi, Muhoozi says a decision will be made by the board.

Sadam Juma (left) and Muzamir Mutyaba(right) are on their way out of Lugogo Credit: © Kawowo Sports | JOHN BATANUDDE

“He (Mike) made the proposal but the board is yet to pronounce itself on the final position.”

Although Mutebi stated that the affected players have already been notified about the development, they have denied.

“I still have a running contract with the club and hasn’t received any notification on being released,” a player who referred anonymity said.