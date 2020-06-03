Abdallah Mubiru has accused his KCCA counterpart Mike Hilary Mutebi of being disrespectful to Police for trying to sign midfielder Andrew Samson Kigozi without going through the right channels.

The Uganda Cranes assistant coach says Mutebi on various occasions had held talks with the player who is still contracted with the 2005 champions over a possible move to the 13-time champions.

Samson Kigozi celebrates goal against SC Villa

It’s reported that Kigozi has on all occasions informed Mutebi about his contract situation advising him to contact the clubs which the latter refused to adhere to.

“I think he (Mutebi) is being disrespectful,” a furious Mubiru told Kawowo Sports. “What is important is that Kigozi is contracted to Police. That is a fact,” he adds.

“I believe a mutual respect from Mutebi and KCCA should stop this. And as a model club in the country at the moment, they should be aware of the right channels by presenting their bid to the club and that’s what the player has always told Mutebi.

KCCA manager Mike Hillary Mutebi

Kigozi has been one of the revelations of the season and his performances earned him a national team call up on the Chan squad.

Meanwhile, there are reports that KCCA are also interested in signing winger Pius Kagwa who is a free agent after his contract expired at Police FC.

The midfielder has also earned interested from champions Vipers and Wakiso Giants.

What is player tapping?

In football, ‘tapping up’ describes the event when an attempt is made to persuade a player under contract with a team to join another team, without the official consent of the current team.