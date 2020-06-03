At a time the corridors of the media are awash with the news that Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) Football Club will release all their old guards, there has been mixed reaction from different players.

Senior players as the Mutyaba duo Mike and Muzamiru, Nicholas Kasozi, Ibrahim Saddam Juma, Erisa Ssekisambu, Simon Peter Sserunkuma, Jackson Nunda are reportedly on their way out of the club.

But according to the agent of Ssekisambu, Ronald “Ronnie Santos” Niwagira who owns the Ronnie Santos Management, his admits his client’s current employment contract will expire in a few day’s time (6th June 2020).

Henceforth, the two parties (KCCA and the player) are in talks for a possible renewal.

My client Erisa Ssekisambu ran down on the current employment contract at KCCA FC. We are in touch with management of the club for a possible renewal. Contrary to media reports, the club (KCCA) is yet to come up with an official position as the negotiations go on. It remains an open secret there are a couple of other clubs interested in his services. Disregard the baseless allegations circulating all over. The official position for the player will come out as soon as possible once the negotiations are ripe and due. Ronnie Santos

Erisa Ssekisambu puts pen to paper as KCCA FC assistant coach Morley Byekwaso (L) looks on

Ssekisambu joined KCCA last year from Kenya Premier League giants Gor Mahia.

Santos adds that besides KCCA, they are also in talks with a couple of other regional based clubs, teams in Zambia and one in Israel.

“KCCA is yet to release any official statement. I respect the club. We are looking at their offer as we weigh options from elsewhere” Santos added.

Ssekisambu is a pacy and direct player who has had successful stints at Sports Club Vila, Uganda Revenue Authority, Express and Vipers.

He won three Uganda Cup gold medals in three consecutive years at three different clubs, URA (2014), SC Villa (2015) and with Vipers in 2016.

KCCA’s official statement will definitely put the current talk to rest.