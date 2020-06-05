Ugandan World and Olympic champion Joshua Cheptegei is excited to feature in the worldwide virtual relay marathon due June 6 and 7.

Joshua Cheptegi Credit: IAAF Diamond League | Jiro Mochizuki

Cheptegei will be joining a star-studded group of runners, the likes of marathon superstar Eliud Kipchoge, Kenenisa Bekele and Geoffrey Kamworor.

With traditional races cancelled and postponed due to the coronavirus crisis, this virtual race will have each runner in the four-strong teams completing 10.5km.

Speaking ahead of the event, Cheptegei highlighted the importance of a collective effort in effectively bring athletics back to life during this pandemic.

“I think at this time, It’s not about pushing of course, It’s about trying to be organized and running together with the rest of the world in different locations,” the 2019 Doha World Championships gold medalist told teammate Diego, from Spain in a conversation.

Joshua Cheptegei – Doha

Cheptegei is expected to race on Sunday as he helps other runners from different parts of the world to revive the spirit of athleticism.

Runners around the world can join in the event with teams of four of their own.

If a participate is running alone, they will be matched with runners around the world to complete a team. The NN Running Team athletes will be randomly added to 10 of the participating teams.

| Here is @joshuacheptege1 meeting his teammate Diego from Spain today. Joshua and Diego will be joined by Ivan, Jennifer and Robert this weekend. They're all from different countries around the world! #RunAsOne pic.twitter.com/IJ7quxZC2Y — NN Running Team (@NNRunningTeam) June 4, 2020

A digital relay will also take place on Facebook Live, with each segment featuring athletes, run crews and other special guests talking about how they’re getting active on Global Running Day.