Denmark Super Liga 2019/2020: Sunday, 7th June 2020

Aalborg Boldspilklub (AaB) Vs AGF – Aalborg Portland Park, Aalborg

Copenhagen Vs Randers – Telia Parken, Kobenhavn

SonderjyskE Vs Silkeborg – Sydbank Park, Haderslev

OB Vs Esbjerg – Nature Energy Park, Odense

Horsens Vs Brondby – CASA Arena, Horsens

Nordsjaelland Vs Midtylland – Right to Dream Park, Farum

Hobro Vs Lyngby – DS Arena, Hobro

The Danish Super Liga division returns into play with all the 14 clubs into action on Sunday, 7th June 2020.

Aalborg Boldspilklub (AaB), home to Uganda Cranes midfielder Robert Kakeeto will host AGF at their 13,800 capacity Aalborg Portland Park in Aalborg city.

Last week, AaB picked a point away from home at Esberg during the one all draw in a game that Kakeeto played the entire duration of the match.

Jacob Friis’s coached side is currently 6th with 38 points off 25 matches.

AGF is third on the log with 44 points, 18 adrift of the leaders Midtylland.

Friis is expected to have at his disposal a wide range of choices, Kakeeto inclusive alongside Norwegian midfielder Iver Fossum, a couple of Dannish players as Magnus Christensen, Lucas Andersen, Oliver Kitten, Fredrik Borsting and Patrick Olsen, among others.

Dutchman Tom Van Weert and Canadan Aramis Kouzine are the forwards who will primarily be tasked to seek the goals.

Robert Kakeeto (left) tackles an opponent during a previous game

This match will be officiated by Morten Korgh as center referee. Korgh will be assisted by Jakob Mastrup and Steffen Beck Bramsen as the first and second assistant referees respectively.

The fourth official shall be Patrick Remon Gammelholm.

Meanwhile, in the other matches, Copenhagen entertains Randers at the Telia Parken in Kobenhavn city.

SonderjyskE, former home to Uganda Cranes winger Emmanuel Arnold Okwi will host Silkeborg at the Sydbank Park in Haderslev.

OB hosts Esbjerg at Nature Energy Park, Odense city and Horsens will square up against Brondby at CASA Arena, Horsens.

Nordsjaelland faces a stern test of character when table leaders Midtylland visit at the Right to Dream Park stadium in Farum city and Hobro will play host to Lyngby at the DS Arena in Hobro city.

Match Referees for Aalborg Boldspilklub (AaB) Vs AGF: