Estonia Meistriliiga League 2019/2020: Sunday, 7th June 2020

Tammeka Vs Paide Linnameeskond – Tamme Staadion, Tartu

Nomme Kalju Vs Flora – Hiiu Staadion, Tallinn

Tulevik Vs Kuressaare – Viljandi Linnastaadion, Viljandi

Uganda Cranes striker Edrisa “Torres” Lubega will return to action when his club Paide Linnameeskond visits Tammeka as the Estonian Meistriliiga league takes center stage on Sunday evening at the Tamme Staadion in Tartu city.

Coming to this particular encounter, Paide Linnameeskond Football Club has so far played five games and has 6 points as they sit 7th on the 10 team log.

Tammeka has a point more than Paide Linnameeskond and are currently 5th on the current table standings.

In the immediate past game last week, Tammeka lost at home 2-1 to Kuressaare whilst Paide Linnameeskond suffered the same humiliation before their home fans, losing 3-1 to second placed Flora.

Lubega, on loan to Paide Linnameeskond from Ugandan club Proline is expected to lead the line in the quest for the much needed goals way from home.

The fast paced burly forward has also previously played at two Austrian clubs Floridsdorfer Athletiksport-Club and lately SV Ried, on all different loan spells from the parent club Proline Football Club.

He has won 11 caps with the Uganda national team, Uganda Cranes as he desperately seeks for the opening breakthrough goal.

Meanwhile, the two other games in the Meistriliiga league will witness a clash between Nomme Kalju and Flora at the Hiiu Staadion arena in Tallinn city.

In the other match, Tulevik will take on Kuressaare at the Viljandi Linna staadion in Viljandi city during the early kick off.