The St Mary’s Bar Omach Playground is situated in Kakawoi B village, Puvungu Central ward, Packwach Town Council in Packwach District.

It is one of the numerous sports facilities in Uganda that have given priority to have a green surface once again, taking full advantage of the continued lockdown because of the Coronavirus Disease (COVDI-19).

Youths in Kakawoi B village are at the forefront of this gruelling exercise intended to ensure green on this playing surface at Mary’s Bar Omach, the playground that hosts Packwach Young Stars, playing the West Nile regional tournament.

Packwach Young Stars team manager, Isaac “P’Ochaki” Opio, as quoted by Dribbler Sports hinted upon the overwhelming willingness of the youth to plant the grass.

Right now the youths have willingly come and accepted to plant grasses in the stony areas of the ground, erect perimeter fence to stop by passers from moving within the pitch and cutting down thorns. Isaac “P’Ochaki” Opio, Packwach Young Stars team manager

Muzamil Okura Packwach Young Stars Media Officer remained very happy for the youth of Kakawoi B village who have come with the idea as he calls for more support.

The re-greening process was result of a joint effort from all the willing youth. I am very happy for them and I call upon more support from Packwach Town Council leaders. Muzamil Okura, Packwach Young Stars media officer

Youth regreening the St Marys Omach re-greening in Packwach District

The move by the people in Packwach to regreen their playing facility comes at a time when the football mother body in the country, Federation of Uganda Football Associations (FUFA) is also agitating for all green facilities to ensure the smooth flow of the game, as one of the requirements for the club licensing process.

Other facilities across the country:

The St Mary’s Bar Omach Playground joins the bandwagon of other sports facilities in the country that are being given a facelift with re-greened surface, internal and external perimeter fencing, dressing rooms improvement as well as other aspects of the fields.

Such facilities include the King George Stadium in Tororo, Kira Sports ground, Gadaffi Playground (Jinja), Kiryandongo Booma Playground (Kiryadongo district), Uganda Clays Playground (Kajjansi), Wampewo (Gayaza road), Busia Playground, Nyamityobora Playground (Mbarara), Entebbe Police Playground, Kiwafu, Nakiwogo Banga, Entebbe Works, Tanda Playground among others.

Meanwhile, renovation of Mandela National Stadium, Namboole is ear-marked to start soon with the ministry of works expected to join hands with that of Sports and Education.

The major areas of concern on Namboole are floodlights, the playing surface, media tribune and the dressing rooms.