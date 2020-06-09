KCCA could have to look elsewhere for a left back after Disan Galiwango’s move from rivals Express has hit a dead end.

There were reports that the defender had agreed terms with the Kasasiro but the Red Eagles are not willing to let go of their prized asset who signed a two year extension contract late last year.

The team captain also confirmed he is staying at Wankulukuku for at least another campaign.

Success comes to those who are honest and confident in their endeavour. Am to stay at EXPRESS FOOTBALL CLUB THANK YOU ALL pic.twitter.com/kuBVjPsVpr — Galiwango Dissan (@GDissan) June 9, 2020

Club CEO Isaac Mwesigwa also confirmed that Galiwango is still contracted at the club.

“He signed a two year new deal in November last year and as far as we are concerned, he is going nowhere,” said Mwesigwa.

The six-time champions are expected to make a lot of business in the window but keeping their captain is regarded as very good business.

Previously, they have lost skippers Vincent Kayizzi, Ibrahim Sadam Juma, Mike Mutyaba and most recently John Revita to KCCA.