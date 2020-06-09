At a time the employment contract of Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) Football Club multi-tasked defender Filbert Obenchan is closing down, the 13 time league winners have opened the doors for negotiations.

Obenchan is one of the numerous players who graduated from the famous KCCA Soccer Academy before he had a four month loan spell at army side Simba during the opening stanza of the 2016/2017 season.

He was recalled back to the team in the second half of the same season, winning the Uganda Premier League title, Uganda Cup trophy, super eight championship as well as the 2019 CECAFA clubs tournament that was staged in Kigali, Rwanda.

Filbert Obenchan joined by teammates to celebrate a goal against Vipers at St Marys Credit: © Kawowo Sports | JOHN BATANUDDE

During the same period, he earned a call up to the senior national team (Uganda Cranes) for the Chan 2020 qualifiers and was part of the KCCA team that played in the CAF champions League, henceforth making it to the treasured group stages docket.

Obenchan’s versatility and unquestionable work ethics once on the field of play give him an impetus and fertile ground for good negotiations especially given the fact that John Revita has been confirmed to be out for a long time since he was operated at CORSU Hospital, Kisubi.

Other interested parties:

At a time KCCA is haggling to extend his stay a couple of clubs in the CECAFA region have also sent in scouts to inquire about his availability.

Tanzania’s money moguls Azam, Kenya’s AFC Leopards, the Rwandese duo of Sun Rise and Rayon Sport as well as the Green Eagles in Zambia have all expressed interest to sign the wing back right and central diligent defender.

Geofrey Sserunkuma takes on KCCA’s defender Filbert Obenchan during the practice match at Mandela National Stadium, Namboole Credit: FUFA Media

KCCA has quite a number of other players in the same bracket like Obenchan as teenager Steven Sserwadda, left back Mustafa Kizza, Erisa Ssekisambu, Simon Sserunkuma, Nigerian John Odemwengu, goalkeeper Jamil Malyamungu, Jackson Nunda, Nicholas Kasozi as well as the Mutyaba duo of Mike and Muzamiru.

There have been unconfirmed reports concerning the release of several players but the club is yet to release their official communiqué to the public.