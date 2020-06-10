Lady Cricket Cranes’ sensational win over Mali at the 2019 Kwibuka tournament has been ranked among the highest T20I scores in Women’s cricket.

The success registered by the gallant team of ladies had Uganda winning by 304 runs, opener Proscovia Alako and captain Rita Musamali both hitting centuries.

Alako made 116 off 71 (15 boundaries) and was run out off the penultimate delivery of the innings.

Musamali stayed not out on 103 off 61 (15 boundaries), having shared a 227-run stand with Alako for the second wicket off 14.1 overs.

According to Female Cricket, Uganda “created history by scoring the highest-ever T20 total in woman’s cricket with their score 314/2 against Mali.”

Tanzania’s match against Mali at the same tournament comes in second spot while Indonesia’s win on their tour of the Philippines follows.

Bangladesh’s success over Maldives in the South Asia Games plus England’s record-breaking match with South Africa make fourth and fifth respectively.