Rwanda’s local football governing body (FERWAFA) has rejected an appeal lodged by Gicumbi and Heroes after these two clubs protested their ‘unfair relegation’ from the Rwanda Premier League.

Two weeks ago, FERWAFA announced that the 2019/2020 season was prematurely ended because of the Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19) pandemic.

This decision meant that the two clubs at the bottom of the table were demoted to the second division league next season.

When the Rwanda premier League was indefinitely ended on March 15, Heroes were 15th-placed, with 16 points, while Gicumbi was bottom placed on 15 points.

Both Heroes and Gicumbi made an appeal to FERWAFA two days after the decision was made.

The duo challenged the ruling with reasoning that they still had a chance to perform well in the remaining matches and stay in the first division.

Gicumbi in against APR

The league was abruptly stopped with 7 matches that remained to climax the season.

Gicumbi and Heroes also highlighted that the decision was against what FERWAFA’s consultative meeting had discussed two weeks earlier, saying that the topflight league clubs voted in favour awarding the title to leaders APR but there would be no relegation.

The appeals have no legal ground. The Ferwafa Appeals Committee has upheld the decision to relegate Heroes and Gicumbi from Rwanda Premier League following the abrupt end of the season.

Army side APR were declared as champions and will thus represent the country in the 2020/21 CAF Champions League.