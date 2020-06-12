Uganda was due to host the second round of the Cricket World Cup Challenge League B tournament from 3rd-13th August but due to the global pandemic, the ICC has decided to postpone the tournament.

The tournament was initially scheduled to take place from 27th July to 3rd August but was pushed to August at the start of the pandemic as the governing body monitored the situation.

The ICC today through a press release communicated to its members that the tournament has been postponed to a future date.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has today announced the postponement of series nine of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup League 2 and the second ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Challenge League B due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. ICC Statement

Uganda Cricket Cranes players in celebrate a wicket

The six-nation tournament was going to feature Kenya, Jersey, Hong Kong, Bermuda, Italy and hosts Uganda.

The hosts Uganda are on top of the Challenge League B table with 10 points three points ahead of second-placed Hong Kong. The top team will move on to the next round of the qualifiers for the 2023 World Cup.

The ICC will work with all participating Members to identify when both series – which form part of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 qualification process – will be able to be staged. ICC Statement

The priority for the Cricket Cranes will be finding a permanent coach as they prepare for a busy 2021. Davis Turinawe has been handling the team in the interim as they await appointment a permanent coach.