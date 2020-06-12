ShadowBoxing Challenge Uganda: 15th – 19th June 2020

*Top performers to be announced on 22nd June 2020

The year 2020 has witnessed months of inactivity in the sporting spheres because of the Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19) pandemic.

Virtually, across the entire world, sport was severely affected since self-isolation was one of recommended measures to avoid contracting and spreading this pandemic.

In Uganda, sports has been inactive for now three months and it is upon this background that many sportsmen have been training indoors, at the confines of their homesteads.

Many teams as well as organizations opted for on-line mechanisms to carry on their respective activities.

Along the same wavelength, the Uganda Boxing Federation (UBF) has sought for measures to keep their athletes (boxers) and fans actively engaged with a shadow-boxing competition, open to all parties of either sex, cutting across the different age brackets.

In the same vein, UBF has been strategic enough to make full use of their official social media plat forms – face book, twitter and instragram.

The Shadow Boxing Challenge Uganda will make the UBF social media pages more active and engaged than before

According to Moses Muhangi, the President of Uganda Boxing Federation, this competition will be free of charge and open to many with a purpose of keeping the boxing fraternity busy in this COVID-19 lockdown period.

Everyone is invited to take part; the boxers and non-boxers. Let it amateurs or professionals. You only have to record a 30 second video and share on the UBF social media pages (Facebook, Twitter and Instagram). Social media likes will contribute only 40 percent and the technical personnel with help of Coach Patrick Lihanda will take 60 percent concerning skills and art in the video Moses Munagi, Uganda Boxing Federation President

The challenge will also be used to give back to the communities through prize money attached to the best performance.

A total kitty of Shs 2,500,000 has been staked by the federation with the winner partaking Shs 1,000,000.

The second placed will earn Shs750,000, the third shall get 500,000 and the fourth will smile home with Shs. 250,000.

How to participate:

As noted above, everyone is allowed to participate; male or female; young or aged as well as amateur or professional.

Step One: Record a 30 seconds video clip with a combination of different techniques and punches while shadowboxing.

This includes the Jab punches, Hook punch (left and right), Uppercut, and footwork.

Step Two: Like the Uganda Boxing Federation Facebook page and post your video on their timeline. The Uganda Boxing Federation pages on Instagram and Twitter are key in your winning if you follow and mention them in your video.

Step Three: The winner will be decided by the judgment of the social media likes which will contribute 40% and the UBF technical committee will take up the 60.

Shadowboxing will keep the boxing die-hards actively engaged in the lockdown period

About Shadowboxing:

Shadowboxing is an exercise used in the training for combat sports, especially, as its name implies, in boxing.

It is used mainly to prepare the muscles before the person training engages in stronger physical activity.

In shadowboxing, only one person is required to participate; the participant throws punches at no one in particular.