World over, the strikers’ staple diet constitute of nothing but goals.

Three thirds of the forwards are known for their natural instincts to find the back of the net, whilst others do fall back to contribute to the general flow of the game with odd assists.

The planning process for many Uganda Premier League clubs is underway for the new 2020/21 season as respective technical teams are poaching for players to beef up their squads.

Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) Football Club has reportedly identified a couple of potential players who will join Lugogo for the new season.

This Sunday, the “Kasasiro Boys” will officially unveil the first of their catches, Charles “Neymar” Lwanga, an aggressive orthodox and robust center forward.

Lwanga is a free agent following a decision by the FUFA player status committee to release him unconditionally from rivals Sports Club Villa.

Aggressive and pacy, Lwanga brings athleticism and urgency to the KCCA forward line in the quest for the much needed goals.

Charles Lwanga and Steven Sserwadda will reunite at KCCA. Both players study at St Mary’s SS Kitende

Lwanga is also a student at footballing hub, St Mary’s SS Kitende and was part of the team that triumphed in the 2019 Copa Coca Cola Championships held in Jinja and later victorious at the East African games hosted in Dodoma, Tanzania.

The KCCA manager Mike Hilary Mutebi has for a long time followed this forward and is contented by his style of play, determination, agility and ability to head the ball as well as shoot with either feet.

Lwanga thrives in most modern football formations and ably suits varying formations as 4-3-3, 3-5-2, 4-4-1-1 and the outspoken 4-4-2 with the ability to be deployed on either flanks or as an independent forward.

A product of the FUFA Juniors League (U-17), Lwanga played at Sports Club Villa Junior Team, hitherto tagged as the Jogoos.

Charles Lwanga (middle) joined by teammates (Ambrose Kirya and Bashir Mutanda) in celebrating a goal

Given the impressive 2017 season in the Juniors League, he was elevated to the senior SC Villa team, scoring as many as 6 goals in his debut season before falling out with management over none-payment of sign-on fees, salaries and allowances for six solid months.

He then took the matters before the FUFA players’ status committee that passed a ruling in his favour, ordering SC Villa to pay him without fail.

Other KCCA targets:

The 13 time Uganda Premier League champions are also eagerly eyeing a couple of players as Pius “TZ” Obuya (Maroons), Brian Aheebwa (Mbarara City), Andrew Kigozi (Police) and a possible return of goalkeeper Tom Ikara who had been loaned to Mbarara City.