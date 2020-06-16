Ugandan female footballer Ritah Kivumbi has signed a contract extension at Swedish second tier (Elittan) club Mallbackens IF Sunne.

According to the player’s management company, World in Motion, Kivumbi will stay at Mallbackens IF until the end of the season.

World in Motion also signed a new representation agreement with the player who last played featured for Uganda Christian University (UCU) in Uganda during the FUFA Women Elite League.

World in Motion are delighted to confirm that Ritah Kivumbi has signed a new representation agreement and will remain part of the family. Ritah has also extended her stay at Mallbackens IF until the end of the current campaign. World in Motion Statement

Ritah Kivumbi in action

When Kivumbi left in 2016, she signed with Vaxjo Women Football Club.

In 2013, Kivumbi was part of the Uganda U20 National team when they defeated South Sudan 22-0 on aggregate.

On a sad note, FUFA decided to withdraw the team because of insufficient funds.

Kivumbi is one of the several Ugandan female footballers that have sought greener pastures abroad in recent times.

The others are; Jean Sseninde, Viola Nambi, Yudaya Nakayenze, Tracy Akiror, Sandra Nabweteme, Sandra Nantumbwe, and Joan Nakirya among others.